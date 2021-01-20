Best places to see snowdrops in Norfolk

We've selected some of the best places to see snowdrops in Norfolk

These little white flowers are symbolic of new life for the year and going on a snowdrop walk is the perfect way to welcome spring. We pick eight of Norfolk’s prettiest snowdrop walks

Please note: Please follow government lockdown restrictions where appropriate before visiting any of the gardens. NGS gardens require pre-booking during these times.

• Horstead House

Mill Road, Horstead

Seventeenth century country property, Horstead House, is nestled in pretty woodland which is carpeted in winter flora during the colder months, with snowdrops pushing their way through in early spring.

The Bure River runs through the walled garden, which will be open for one day for the National Garden Scheme’s Snowdrop Festival this year. The woodland is a perfect place to take a walk to welcome the spring.

The garden at Horstead House will be open on Saturday 13th February from 11am to 4pm and admission will cost £5 (children go free). You can also visit by arrangement during February.

• Bagthorpe Hall

Bircham, King’s Lynn

A walk around the grounds of the country house B&B, Bagthorpe Hall, this February will leave you refreshed and inspired by the little white snowdrops pushing through the hard, late winter ground before wandering through the gardens.

Bagthorpe Hall will be open Sunday 21st February from 11am to 4pm and admission will be £5 (children go free)

• Walsingham Abbey

Common Place, Walsingham

The historical Walsingham Abbey, dating back to the 11th century, is surrounded by an 18-acre woodland. The two villages, Little Walsingham and Great Walsingham, are packed with fascinating historic buildings and the medieval Walsingham Priory is a popular pilgrimage site.

There are many different varieties of snowdrops to see including some rarer flowers to spot.

Walsingham Abbey is closed until further notice due to government restrictions. Please keep an eye on the abbey’s social media pages for updates.

• Oxburgh Hall

Oxborough, King’s Lynn

Located in the village of Oxborough is the 15th-century moated stately home Oxburgh Hall. There are manicured formal walled gardens, an orchard and woodland to explore, which will be peppered with snowdrops in February.

Outdoor spaces only are open at Oxburgh Hall and visits will need to be booked in advance. The Pantry Café will be open for takeaways.

